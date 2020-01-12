Hornets' Malik Monk: Poor shooting continues
Monk managed two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 13 minutes during Friday's 109-92 loss to the Jazz.
Monk's efficiency has declined each month, and he's down to 29.2 percent shooting in January. Considering his main source of fantasy production is his scoring, there's not much to warrant having Monk on a roster right now. Even fantasy owners in dynasty formats should probably start having some concerns about Monk's poor shooting and what it means for his long-term role in the NBA.
