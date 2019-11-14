Hornets' Malik Monk: Pops for 20 off bench
Monk scored 20 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 Ft) while adding eight rebounds, five assists and a block in 29 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 119-117 loss to the Grizzlies.
The points and assists were both season highs for the 21-year-old, while the boards tied the season high Monk set Sunday in Philly. Terry Rozier has the starting point guard spot locked up, but Monk could emerge as the anchor of the Hornets' second unit in his third NBA season if he can add some consistency to his arsenal.
