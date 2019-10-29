Monk registered 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt), one rebound, a steal, an assist and a blocked shot across 21 minutes in Monday's 111-96 loss to the Clippers.

With the addition of Terry Rozier and the excellent play of Devonte' Graham and Dwyane Bacon, Monk looked to be the odd man out in the Charlotte backcourt. Monk showed what he could do last season, and despite a toe injury that plagued him in the offseason, he managed to bulk up and gain 20 pounds of muscle. Monk is a borderline fantasy value worth monitoring.