Monk had 13 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 118-111 loss to the Sixers.

The 23-year-old was coming off a 36-point performance Monday and continues to operate as Charlotte's top scorer off the bench with Terry Rozier (ankle) unavailable. Monk should remain in that role until Rozier is cleared to retake the court.