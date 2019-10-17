Monk pitched in 18 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 116-110 loss to the Pistons.

Monk was marvelous, turning in an efficient scoring performance while dishing out seven dimes versus zero turnovers. Fantasy owners shouldn't expect this type of stat line from Monk on a consistent basis, but it's at least nice to know he has it in him.