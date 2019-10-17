Hornets' Malik Monk: Posts 18 points, seven dimes
Monk pitched in 18 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 116-110 loss to the Pistons.
Monk was marvelous, turning in an efficient scoring performance while dishing out seven dimes versus zero turnovers. Fantasy owners shouldn't expect this type of stat line from Monk on a consistent basis, but it's at least nice to know he has it in him.
More News
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...