Monk managed 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 110-93 win over the Nuggets.

Monk finished with career highs in scoring, assists, steals, minutes, field goals made and attempted, and three-pointers made and attempted. He posted more points in this one than he had in the first three regular season contests combined, and Monk will likely have plenty of chances to solidify his role for a Hornets team that doesn't possess a ton of depth in the backcourt.