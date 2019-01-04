Hornets' Malik Monk: Practices fully Friday
Monk practiced Friday after missing most of Wednesday's game with a sprained ankle, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
Monk logged only five minutes in Wednesday's loss against Dallas before rolling his ankle after stepping on a referee's foot. The Kentucky product practice fully Friday though, and is apparently good to go with no issues heading into the matchup Saturday at Denver.
