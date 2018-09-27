Hornets' Malik Monk: Probable for preseason opener
Monk re-aggravated his pelvis contusion Thursday, but is still considered probable for Friday's preseason opener against the Celtics.
Monk missed Wednesday's morning practice with a bruised pelvis, but was able to return to action later that night. Despite the aggravation Thursday, the probable designation suggests it's an extremely minor issue. While the Hornets will likely keep his workload down, look for Monk to take the floor Friday in the team's preseason opener and he should slot in as the backup shooting guard to Jeremy Lamb right away.
