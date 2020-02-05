Monk generated 19 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go with six rebounds and a blocked shot over 31 minutes Tuesday in the Hornets' 125-110 loss to the Rockets.

The 2017 first-round pick has turned in the best run of his career over the past seven games, averaging 16.0 points (on 45.1 percent shooting from the field), 3.9 boards, 2.6 assists and 1.1 three-pointers in 27.3 minutes. Monk looks like the Hornets' top guard off the bench at the moment, though Charlotte is believed to be listening to offers on the 22-year-old as Thursday's trade deadline nears. In the event he remains in Charlotte once the deadline passes, Monk should continue to see a steady amount of playing time on the second unit.