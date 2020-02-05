Hornets' Malik Monk: Productive outing off bench
Monk generated 19 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go with six rebounds and a blocked shot over 31 minutes Tuesday in the Hornets' 125-110 loss to the Rockets.
The 2017 first-round pick has turned in the best run of his career over the past seven games, averaging 16.0 points (on 45.1 percent shooting from the field), 3.9 boards, 2.6 assists and 1.1 three-pointers in 27.3 minutes. Monk looks like the Hornets' top guard off the bench at the moment, though Charlotte is believed to be listening to offers on the 22-year-old as Thursday's trade deadline nears. In the event he remains in Charlotte once the deadline passes, Monk should continue to see a steady amount of playing time on the second unit.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...