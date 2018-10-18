Hornets' Malik Monk: Puts up 18 off bench in loss to Bucks
Monk scored 18 points (7-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt) while adding four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 34 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 113-112 loss to the Bucks.
The second-year guard only averaged 6.7 points last season as a rookie, but Monk made a strong early statement that he intends to make a much bigger impact in 2018-19. Jeremy Lamb, Charlotte's starter at the two on Opening Night, only played 21 minutes, and if Monk continues to out-produce him it may not be long before coach James Borrego moves last year's 11th overall pick into the starting five.
More News
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Collects seven assists off the bench•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Double digits off bench in loss•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: No longer listed on injury report•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Healthy scratch Friday•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Available Friday•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Probable for preseason opener•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...