Monk scored 18 points (7-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt) while adding four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 34 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 113-112 loss to the Bucks.

The second-year guard only averaged 6.7 points last season as a rookie, but Monk made a strong early statement that he intends to make a much bigger impact in 2018-19. Jeremy Lamb, Charlotte's starter at the two on Opening Night, only played 21 minutes, and if Monk continues to out-produce him it may not be long before coach James Borrego moves last year's 11th overall pick into the starting five.