Hornets' Malik Monk: Quiet in Saturday's loss
Monk had five points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes during Saturday's 137-96 loss to the Bucks.
Monk saw the fifth-most minutes on the team in the lopsided loss. However, he failed to reach double figures in scoring for the fourth time in the last five games, this after scoring at least 12 points in six of seven showings prior to this more recent stretch.
