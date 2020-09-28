Hornets coach James Borrego told the Charlotte Observer that Monk is "more emotionally and mentally engaged" than ever before.

The Hornets have been out of the spotlight for so long that it's easy to forget Monk was slapped with a suspension back in February for a violation of the league's drug policy. The details have remained mostly under wraps, but Monk has since taken responsibility for the suspension and vowed to use it as a lesson in maturity. "I did it. I took my consequences for it," Monk said of the suspension. "I think I'm making up for it right now. I'm in a great place with my mind and my body. The responsibility now is even bigger for me to stay like this, instead of swerving off a little bit." The former Kentucky standout has had an up-and-down start to his NBA career. After struggling through most of his first two years in the league, Monk was beginning to show flashes of the athleticism and microwave scoring ability that endeared him to fans and talent evaluators alike at the college level. From Jan. 20 through Feb. 22, Monk averaged 17.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists over a 12-game sample, hitting 46.5 percent of his field goals and 37.5 percent of his threes. The suspension put a damper on that run, but Monk is hoping to pick up where he left off as he enters a potentially career-shaping season. "People say you don't love working out or you don't love the game. You can't let that get to you," Monk said back in February. "I know I love the game and I love working hard. I just had to take responsibility for myself."