Monk (ankle) will remain out for Friday's game against the Nets.

Back on April 2, head coach James Borrego said that Monk's sprained right ankle would sideline him at least two weeks, and the fourth-year guard doesn't seem to have made much notable progress since being shut down. Until the Hornets upgrade Monk to doubtful or questionable on future injury reports or until news surfaces indicating that the 23-year-old has returned to practice, fantasy managers shouldn't view his return as imminent.