Monk (ankle) will not play Tuesday against the Bucks, and he remains without a clear timetable.

Back on April 2, the Hornets intimated that Monk was expected to miss roughly two weeks, but his absence is now nearing four weeks, as he last took the court on April 1 in Brooklyn. The team has provided virtually no updates, so it's very much unclear when the high-scoring guard might return to game action. Monk had scored in double figures in four straight games before the injury, averaging 18.3 points on 52.8 percent shooting during that stretch.