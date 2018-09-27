Monk (pelvis) was a full participant at Tuesday evening's practice.

Monk was unable to participate in Tuesday morning's session due to a bruised pelvis, but he returned without restrictions in the evening. It looks like the Hornets were just exercising caution with their young sharpshooter. Although he struggled withe efficiency his rookie season, Monk had a hard time finding a rhythm with his minute average at 13.5 per game. However, new head coach James Borrego could be more inclined to give the 2017 lottery pick an extended leash in order to find his role with the team this season.