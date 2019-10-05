Hornets' Malik Monk: Ruled out for Sunday
Monk (toe) won't play in Sunday's game against Boston.
The impending absence is unsurprising as Monk missed multiple practices this past week. Until he returns to practice or there's a definitive update regarding a timeline, Monk can be considered questionable for Wednesday's tilt with the Heat.
