Monk had 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two rebounds, two steals, two blocks, and one assist in 18 minutes during Monday's 120-99 win over the Grizzlies.

Monk provided a surprisingly well-rounded stat line in this one, making an impact on both ends. He was a full participant in Sunday's practice after sitting out the second half of Friday's bout versus the 76ers due to toe soreness. Monk, like the rest of the younger players on the roster, can be expected to have every opportunity to prove himself this season given Charlotte's outlook. With that being said, he'll need to carve out a considerable role for himself as the club does its best to compete in the early going.