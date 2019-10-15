Hornets' Malik Monk: Scores 10 points in Monday's win
Monk had 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two rebounds, two steals, two blocks, and one assist in 18 minutes during Monday's 120-99 win over the Grizzlies.
Monk provided a surprisingly well-rounded stat line in this one, making an impact on both ends. He was a full participant in Sunday's practice after sitting out the second half of Friday's bout versus the 76ers due to toe soreness. Monk, like the rest of the younger players on the roster, can be expected to have every opportunity to prove himself this season given Charlotte's outlook. With that being said, he'll need to carve out a considerable role for himself as the club does its best to compete in the early going.
More News
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings 2019, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times