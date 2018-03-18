Hornets' Malik Monk: Scores 12 points off bench
Monk finished with 12 points (4-16 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one steal and one block in 23 minutes during Saturday's 124-101 loss to New York.
Monk saw some extra run Saturday with the Knicks blowing the game out in the third quarter. He was not shy on the offensive end, putting up a whopping 12 three-point attempts. Along with some of the other younger players, Monk could be in-line for some more regular minutes with the team all but falling out of the playoff picture. He should be left alone at this stage other than in the deepest of leagues.
