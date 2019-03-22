Hornets' Malik Monk: Scores 14 in win
Monk totaled 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-10 3Pt) and four rebounds across 19 minutes in the Hornets' win over the Timberwolves on Thursday.
Monk had a decent game scoring, putting out most of his points on four made threes. Despite a chance to sneak into the playoffs, lineup changes have been made frequently, and it's unclear what Monk's role on the team will be moving forward. The Hornets are just 3.0 games back of the Eastern Conference's eighth and final spot, but the Hornets appear to be a team looking toward the future, beyond this season.
