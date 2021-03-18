Monk totaled 16 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 129-104 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday.

Monk was held scoreless through three quarters before scoring 16 in nine fourth-quarter minutes. The guard hasn't been playing as much since the All-Star break, averaging just 17.2 minutes per game. Monk is averaging 13.2 points per game on the year but doesn't add many rebounds or assists, so he doesn't offer much fantasy consideration on a Hornets' team that has several capable guards.