Monk finished with 16 points (6-14 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 25 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Celtics.

Monk reached double-digits for the second-straight game, having taken 26 shots including 17 threes over his past two contests. While this volume is unlikely to hold for Monk, he has cultivated a consistent role as a bench-scorer for the Hornets in his second year. At this point, however, Monk's still to inconsistent of a shooter to be an asset worthy of standard formats.