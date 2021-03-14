Monk had 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block across 19 minutes off the bench in Saturday's win over the Raptors.

Monk has been a reliable scoring threat for the Hornets of late and while he's yet to start a game this season, he continues to produce on a nightly basis and remains a capable fantasy asset due to his scoring ability. He has scored 15-plus points in seven of his last eight games and is averaging 19.6 points per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the field in that span.