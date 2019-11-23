Monk had 19 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 22 minutes off the bench during Friday's 125-118 loss at Washington.

Monk has been quite an asset off the bench for the Hornets in recent weeks, topping the 10-point mark while adding multiple rebounds in six of his last seven outings. His playing time has consistently sit in the range of 20 minutes per game, and he should remain productive ahead of Saturday's home matchup against Chicago.