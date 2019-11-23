Hornets' Malik Monk: Scores 19 off bench
Monk had 19 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 22 minutes off the bench during Friday's 125-118 loss at Washington.
Monk has been quite an asset off the bench for the Hornets in recent weeks, topping the 10-point mark while adding multiple rebounds in six of his last seven outings. His playing time has consistently sit in the range of 20 minutes per game, and he should remain productive ahead of Saturday's home matchup against Chicago.
More News
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...