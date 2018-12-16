Hornets' Malik Monk: Scores 19 points in Saturday's loss
Monk recorded 19 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, and one assist in 27 minutes during Saturday's 128-100 loss to the Lakers.
Monk had suffered a right foot injury during Friday's game against the Knicks, which forced him to briefly leave the contest. However, he ultimately returned to action and wasn't listed on the injury report in advance of Saturday's matchup. Monk has reached double figures in scoring in three of the last six games, but he is still trying to recapture his early-season magic, when he scored at least 10 points in 10 of the first 12 games.
