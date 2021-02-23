Monk had 20 points (7-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and six rebounds across 24 minutes off the bench in Monday's loss against the Jazz.

Monk enjoyed an excellent performance -- he played the third-fewest minutes but still managed to reach the 20-point mark for the second time in his last three contests. Monk is certainly capable of putting up huge scoring numbers, but he's been very consistent on a game-to-game basis and needs to improve in that department to experience an uptick in his upside -- although the fact that he is coming off the bench regularly also puts a hard cap on his upside.