Monk managed 21 points (7-15 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two assists, and one steal in 23 minutes during Thursday's 111-107 loss to the Thunder.

Monk has combined to score 41 points over the last two games while sinking four threes in each. Monk continues to provide minimal contributions in most categories and hasn't been the most efficient scorer. Still, he has shown a marked improvement from his rookie campaign, and the Hornets are clearly prioritizing his development even as the team competes for a playoff spot.