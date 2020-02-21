Hornets' Malik Monk: Scores 25 again
Monk produced 25 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-9 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during Thursday's 103-93 win over the Bulls.
Monk has scored exactly 25 in consecutive contests. Moreover, he has made 38-of-69 shots from the field while averaging just over 20 points per game across the last five tilts. Monk has also reached double figures in scoring in 10 of the last 11 games, and the 22-year-old guard is certainly worth adding in most formats in case he continues to regularly provide impressive scoring performances.
