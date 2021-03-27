Monk had 32 points (12-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT) off the bench in Friday's win over the Heat.

Monk was the game's leading scorer, as he caught fire early on and never looked back. The former Kentucky standout scored 24 of his 32 points in the first half, hitting 8-of-11 field goals and five three-pointers through the first two quarters. The 2017 first-round pick is capable of heating up at a moment's notice, but for fantasy purposes he typically doesn't provide much outside of points and three-pointers.