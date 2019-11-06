Monk posted four points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3PT, 0-1 FT), three assists, two rebounds and a block in Tuesday's 122-120 overtime win against the Pacers.

Monk has provided steady scoring off the bench for the Hornets to start the season. At times, the 21-year-old has shown an ability to score at will, though he is only converting on just 28 percent of his 3-point attempts. Currently playing 18 minutes per game, Monk's role as the secondary ball handler off the bench isn't expected to change anytime soon.