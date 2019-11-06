Hornets' Malik Monk: Scores four in win
Monk posted four points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3PT, 0-1 FT), three assists, two rebounds and a block in Tuesday's 122-120 overtime win against the Pacers.
Monk has provided steady scoring off the bench for the Hornets to start the season. At times, the 21-year-old has shown an ability to score at will, though he is only converting on just 28 percent of his 3-point attempts. Currently playing 18 minutes per game, Monk's role as the secondary ball handler off the bench isn't expected to change anytime soon.
More News
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Strong shooting in win•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Pops up with 15 points•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Posts 18 points, seven dimes•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Scores 10 points in Monday's win•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Full participant in practice•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Doesn't play in second half•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...