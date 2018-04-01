Hornets' Malik Monk: Scores team-high 16 points Sunday
Monk totaled 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 24 minutes during Sunday's 119-102 loss to the 76ers.
Monk picked up the scoring slack once again Sunday, finishing with double-figures for the fourth time in his previous five games. After a somewhat disappointing rookie season, Monk has turned things around over the past two weeks, however, still displays plenty of inconsistencies. The Hornets are going to give him a chance to show what he can do so he could be a sneaky add in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Drops 17 off bench Saturday•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Leads second unit in scoring Saturday•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Not listed on injury report•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Bruises hand, doubtful to return•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Scores 12 points off bench•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Goes for 13 points on 14 shots Thursday•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...