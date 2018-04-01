Monk totaled 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 24 minutes during Sunday's 119-102 loss to the 76ers.

Monk picked up the scoring slack once again Sunday, finishing with double-figures for the fourth time in his previous five games. After a somewhat disappointing rookie season, Monk has turned things around over the past two weeks, however, still displays plenty of inconsistencies. The Hornets are going to give him a chance to show what he can do so he could be a sneaky add in deeper leagues.