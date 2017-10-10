Monk scored 19 points (7-22 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding four assists, a rebound and a steal in 35 minutes off the bench during Monday's preseason loss to the Heat.

The 11th overall pick in the draft certainly wasn't afraid to get his shot off in this one, as Monk got plenty of court time in a patchwork Hornets guard rotation. He's unlikely to see that many minutes once everyone gets healthy and the regular season begins, but his role -- and his shots -- could increase as he becomes acclimated to the pros.