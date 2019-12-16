Hornets' Malik Monk: Sees elevated role in blowout loss
Monk tallied 14 points (5-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Hornets' 107-85 loss to the Pacers.
Quite surprisingly, Monk paced the Charlotte backcourt in scoring, as starting guards Devonte' Graham (3-for-18 from the field) and Terry Rozier (1-for-12) couldn't buy a bucket. Rozier's minutes were held down in the blowout loss, so Monk shouldn't be counted on to approach this level of playing time going forward. Monk had averaged only 14.8 minutes per game over his previous five appearances.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...