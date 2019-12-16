Monk tallied 14 points (5-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Hornets' 107-85 loss to the Pacers.

Quite surprisingly, Monk paced the Charlotte backcourt in scoring, as starting guards Devonte' Graham (3-for-18 from the field) and Terry Rozier (1-for-12) couldn't buy a bucket. Rozier's minutes were held down in the blowout loss, so Monk shouldn't be counted on to approach this level of playing time going forward. Monk had averaged only 14.8 minutes per game over his previous five appearances.