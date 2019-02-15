Monk compiled 15 points (7-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes Thursday in the Hornets' 127-89 loss to the Magic.

After a five-game stretch from Jan. 28 through Feb. 5 in which he averaged 16.0 points on 44.3 percent shooting from the field, Monk looked like he could be poised to see his role expand in the final couple months of the season. His outlook took a turn for the worse, however, when Jeremy Lamb stayed put at the trade deadline, locking Monk into a reserve role until further notice. While he showed well Thursday, Monk only received elevated playing time due to the blowout and had been poor in the prior three contests, shooting a combined 4-for-16 from the field.