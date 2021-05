Monk (ankle) will be available for Saturday's game against the Pistons.

Monk will return to the court after missing the last 15 games due to a sprained right ankle. It's unclear at this time whether he'll be on any sort of minutes restriction, but it wouldn't be a surprise considering the extended absence stretching back to April 1. With LaMelo Ball (wrist) also set to return, fewer opportunities will be available for Brad Wanamaker and Devonte' Graham.