Monk scored 26 points (8-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT) to go along with eight assists, one rebound and one block across 26 minutes during Friday's 137-100 win over the Magic.

Monk saw increased run in a blowout contest, contributing a new career high in scoring thanks to an efficient shooting night. He also served as a primary playmaker for stretches and responded with a new personal best in assists as well. Monk will continue to see more run as the season winds to a close, and his 20 points per game on 49 percent shooting over the last four indicate that he's ready to step up and contribute.