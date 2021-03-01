Monk finished Sunday's 127-126 victory over Sacramento with 21 points (8-17 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds and four assists.

Monk missed all seven of his three-point attempts Sunday, but he made up for the misses by coming through when it mattered most, converting a three-point play with 1.4 seconds on the clock to guide Charlotte to a one-point win. The clutch shot and free throw put Monk over the 20-point mark for the fourth straight game, and he is averaging 23.8 points on 51.5 percent shooting over that stretch. He contributes little in the way of assists or defensive stats, but Monk deserves a look in fantasy leagues as an emerging source of points and triples.