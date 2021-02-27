Monk scored 25 points (9-16 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and corralled five rebounds in a loss to the Warriors on Friday.

Monk has been scoring at a torrid rate of late, totaling 20 or more points in three straight contests. Over that stretch, he has shot 53.1 percent from the field and drained an average of 4.7 three-pointers per game. Monk doesn't contribute much in the way of peripheral stats, but he can get hot for stretches and help fantasy managers looking for scoring and treys. However, he has hit only 40 percent of his field-goal attempts over his career, so his affinity for the deep shot is something to be wary of.