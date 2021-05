Monk scored 20 points (7-16 FG, 6-11 3Pt) with seven assists and four rebounds in a 120-99 loss to the Bulls on Thursday.

Monk scored in double figures for the third time in his last four games since returning from an extended absence (15 games) due to an ankle injury. The guard had an efficient performance from behind the arc, as he made 5-plus triples for the sixth time this season. Monk has averaged 11.0 points, 4.0 assists and 2.3 rebounds across his last four games.