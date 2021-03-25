Monk recorded 19 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 122-97 win over the Rockets.

The Hornets made easy work of the Rockets, and Monk was able to shine in the blowout win. It's the second straight game in which he's seen at least 24 minutes. His workload should continue to be elevated with LaMelo Ball (wrist) sidelined for at least four weeks. Wednesday's performance was the second time Monk recorded at least 19 points and four assists this season.