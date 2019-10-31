Hornets' Malik Monk: Strong shooting in win
Monk tallied 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Kings.
Monk topped double-figures for the second-straight game after a rough start to the season. The third-year guard's finding his groove and has made 14-of-24 shots from the field and 5-of-12 shots from three in his past two outings. As he's struggled with throughout his career, Monk continues to struggle to produce outside of his shooting. He's totaled just 10 assists, seven rebounds and two steals through five games this season.
