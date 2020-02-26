Monk has been suspended indefinitely for violating the league's anti-drug program, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Monk will remain suspended until he's determined to be in compliance with the program. In his absence, Cody Martin is a candidate to see increased run. The suspension comes at an unfortunate time for Monk, who was enjoying one of his best stretches of the season, averaging 17.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists over his past 13 games (28.0 minutes per tilt).