Monk finished with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one steal in three minutes during Monday's 121-104 loss to the Nuggets.

Monk is averaging just 4.6 minutes per game over his last five appearances, and he hasn't seen the floor at all in 11 of the last 20 contests. Michael Carter-Williams is operating in the backup point guard role behind Kemba Walker, and Monk has not been a reliable part of the rotation since the first 10 games of the season.