Monk netted 24 points (7-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and one rebound across 21 minutes in the Hornets' 128-109 loss to the Clippers on Tuesday.

Monk's scoring total led the Hornets on a night when starting guards Kemba Walker and Jeremy Lamb went a combined 13-for-36 from the field. The 20-year-old's scoring haul was his second highest of the season and was largely a byproduct of his best success rate from three-point range (57.1 percent) since Dec. 14. Monk's minutes do tend to fluctuate in his bench role, but with averages of 10.8 points, 1.8 assists and 1.7 rebounds, he's become a consideration for those in deep formats needing help at guard.