Monk scored 17 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding three rebounds, three steals and an assist in 29 minutes off the bench during Monday's 87-76 win over the Pistons.

The third-year guard has found a consistent role in recent weeks as the Hornets' top weapon off the bench. Over the last nine games, Monk is averaging 16.4 points, 3.6 boards, 2.3 assists and 1.4 threes while seeing 27.6 minutes a night, and Monday's steals were a new career high. If he can add some defensive value to his emerging offense, Monk will be firmly on the fantasy radar even in shallower formats.