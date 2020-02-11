Hornets' Malik Monk: Thriving in sixth-man role
Monk scored 17 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding three rebounds, three steals and an assist in 29 minutes off the bench during Monday's 87-76 win over the Pistons.
The third-year guard has found a consistent role in recent weeks as the Hornets' top weapon off the bench. Over the last nine games, Monk is averaging 16.4 points, 3.6 boards, 2.3 assists and 1.4 threes while seeing 27.6 minutes a night, and Monday's steals were a new career high. If he can add some defensive value to his emerging offense, Monk will be firmly on the fantasy radar even in shallower formats.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...