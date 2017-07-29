Hornets' Malik Monk: To be cleared for full basketball activity on Aug. 1st
Monk (ankle) will be cleared for full basketball activity on August 1st, Kentucky basketball beat writer Jerry Tipton reports.
Monk, the No. 11 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, was unable to play in Summer League due to an ankle injury sustained during the draft workout process. This means he will be set to go for the Hornets' training camp and for preseason play.
