Monk (illness) has been medically cleared from COVID-19 and will re-join team activities Saturday, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.

Monk is doing individual workouts until the weekend, and he'll likely be out for Saturday's preseason opener against the Raptors. Monk saw 21.3 minutes per game last season but could have a hard time finding that role in 2020-21 given the additions of LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward.