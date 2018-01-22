Hornets' Malik Monk: To see added minutes Monday
Monk is expected to see added minutes Monday against the Kings with Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (foot) sidelined, Stephanie Ready of Fox Sports Southeast reports.
Monk has been a DNP-CD in three of the last five games for the Hornets, but with fellow wing Kidd-Gilchrist out with injury, coach Steve Clifford said Monk would benefit with added playing time. While Treveon Graham is going to start in Kidd-Gilchrist's place, both Graham and Monk should see elevated roles. That said, the overall increase in playing time for Monk is still somewhat uncertain, which means he's likely nothing more than a risky punt-play for Monday's slate.
More News
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Back from G League•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Assigned to G-League•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Falling out of rotation•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Drills five threes Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Drops career-high 25 points Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Posts career-high 17 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...