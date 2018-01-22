Monk is expected to see added minutes Monday against the Kings with Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (foot) sidelined, Stephanie Ready of Fox Sports Southeast reports.

Monk has been a DNP-CD in three of the last five games for the Hornets, but with fellow wing Kidd-Gilchrist out with injury, coach Steve Clifford said Monk would benefit with added playing time. While Treveon Graham is going to start in Kidd-Gilchrist's place, both Graham and Monk should see elevated roles. That said, the overall increase in playing time for Monk is still somewhat uncertain, which means he's likely nothing more than a risky punt-play for Monday's slate.