Hornets' Malik Monk: To see increased minutes
Monk will be in line for increased minutes Saturday against the Heat.
With Michael Carter-Williams (shoulder) out of action, coach Steve Clifford indicated that Monk will move back into the rotation as the backup to Kemba Walker. The rookie fell out of the rotation earlier this season and has been a DNP-CD in three of the last four games.
More News
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...