Monk recorded six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two assists and one steal over 14 minutes in Friday's 108-105 win over the Pacers.

Monk has had a relatively inconsistent role for Charlotte over the beginning of the season, but he's now played 14 minutes off the bench in each of the past two contests. The 22-year-old converted on two of his attempts from beyond the arc during Friday's narrow victory over Indiana.