Hornets' Malik Monk: Unlikely to return Wednesday
Monk suffered a left hip contusion Wednesday against the Cavaliers and is doubtful to return.
Prior to getting injured, Monk played 12 minutes and tallied five points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and two rebounds. He'll likely be reevaluated in the coming days before his status for Saturday's game against Utah is determined.
